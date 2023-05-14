Satkhira sees no effects of Cyclone Mocha

Julfiqar Ali, an official of Satkhira meteorological office, said the cyclone may not impact the district as no effects of it have been seen since this morning.

The water-level in the rivers may increase slightly in the afternoon while the district may experience rain accompanied by gusty wind sporadically later, he said.

Masudul Alam, a chairman of Gabura union parishad by the Sundarbans, said panic gripped people despite no visible effects of cyclone Mocha. Tidal surge is the main reason for the fear.