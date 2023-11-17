Cyclone Midhili: Payra, Mongla port advised to hoist danger signal no 7 

The maritime ports of Payra and Mongla have been advised to hoist danger signal no 7 as the cyclonic storm “Midhili” now lies over NorthWest Bay and adjoining area, according to BMD special bulletin.

Meanwhile, the maritime ports of Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar have been advised to hoist danger signal no. 6.

The cyclonic storm now lies over northwest Bay and adjoining areas and moved north-northeastwards over the same area. It was centered at 9:00am Friday about 415 kms west-southwest of Chattogram port, 395 kms west-southwest of Coxs' Bazer port, 265 kms southwest of Mongla port and 270 kms southwest of Payra port, according to the special bulletin.