Cyclone Mocha likely to cross Bangladesh coast by afternoon

Very severe cyclonic storm Mocha has been crossing the Cox’s Bazar and North Myanmar coasts, said the latest special bulletin of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

As an effect of the cyclone it has started raining and the gusts has also increased.

The cyclone is likely to move north-northeasterly direction and complete crossing the coastal areas of Cox’s Bazar and North Myanmar by Sunday afternoon, said the bulletin no. 19 issued by BMD at 9:45 am.