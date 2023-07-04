Flood submerges 10 villages in Sunamganj as rain continues

At least 10 villages in Dowarabazar upazila of Sunamganj district have been inundated due to onrush of water from Meghalaya and swelling of rivers caused by torrential rains for the last five days, UNB reports.

The villages are Camper Ghat, Andairgaon, Bogula, Chanderghat, Sonachara, Noagaon, Ramnagar, Terakuri and Kandagaon.

The traffic movement on Doarabazar-Tengratila-Mohabbatpur road has become risky as it went under knee-deep water in Sharifpur Sidingghat area due to the overflow of the Surma River.