Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon hits record for first half of 2022

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest reached a record high for the first six months of the year, as an area five times the size of New York City was destroyed, preliminary government data showed on Friday.

From January to June, 3,988 square kilometres (1,540 square miles) were cleared in the region, according to national space research agency Inpe.

That's an increase of 10.6 per cent from the same months last year and the highest level for that period since the agency began compiling its current DETER-B data series in mid-2015. Destruction rose by 5.5 per cent in June to 1,120 square km, also a record for that month of the year.