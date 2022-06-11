Dhaka’s air quality still remains ‘unhealthy’

Air pollution still remains one of the top most challenges for Bangladesh as its capital has been ranked as the fourth most polluted city in the world, reports UNB.

On Saturday, Dhaka's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 161 at 8:41 am.

Chile's Santiago, India's Delhi and Kuwait's Kuwait City occupied the first three spots, with AQI scores of 177, 166 and 161, respectively.