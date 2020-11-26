Dimming Sun’s rays could ease climate impacts in Africa

Dialling down the Sun’s heat a notch by injecting billions of shiny sulphur dioxide particles into the stratosphere could curtail devastating drought across parts of Africa, new peer-reviewed research has reported.

This form of solar radiation management would slash the risk of another “Day Zero” drought in Cape Town, South Africa—a city of 3.7 million which ran out of water in 2017 -- by as much as 90 percent, according to a study published last week in Environmental Research Letters.

Global warming to date—just over one degree Celsius since the mid-19th century—enhances the likelihood of such droughts by a factor of three, earlier research has shown.