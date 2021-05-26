Dolphin dies in Bagerhat river

A freshwater dolphin died in the Panguchi River in Bagerhat’s Morelganj upazila on Tuesday.

Fisherman Abdul Hye from the upazila’s Baroikhali village caught the dolphin in his net while fishing in the river. It died just after being brought out of water.

The dolphin was three feet long and 7.3 kg in weight.

After seeing the picture of the dead mammal, wildlife researcher of Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) Samiul Mohsenin confirmed it was a Ganges river dolphin.

According to the Wildlife (Conservation and Security) Act, the gangetic dolphin is a conserved specie while WSC has listed it as endangered.