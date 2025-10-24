Why Ayaan is called Bangladesh’s first ‘carbon-neutral’ child

Nearly 600 trees will grow alongside one child, extending shade, producing oxygen, and absorbing carbon. If any of the trees die or are uprooted, new ones will be planted.

These trees, now growing in different parts of Satkhira district in Bangladesh’s south, have been planted to mark the birth of a baby boy named Ayaan Khan Ruhab, now just eight months old. Born in February this year, Ayaan is being recognised as Bangladesh’s first “carbon-neutral” child.

On 19 October, Ayaan was formally declared the country’s first carbon-neutral child at the IUB Multipurpose Hall in Bashundhara area of Dhaka. The announcement came jointly from the International Centre for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD) and Dhaka Planters.