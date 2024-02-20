Rain likely in Dhaka, other parts of country today
The sky remains cloudy in Dhaka on Tuesday morning and rainfall may occur in different places of the country.
Rain or thunder showers are likely to occur at one or two places over Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Sylhet divisions in the next 24 hours commencing 9:00am on Tuesday, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has said in its regular weather bulletin.
BMD meteorologist Md Shahinul Islam told Prothom Alo light rainfall usually occurs during this time of the year.
The sky remains partly cloudy in some places and rainfall may occur in the evening. Such weather condition may last for next two or three days, he added.
BMD said trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal and adjoining area and seasonal low lies over the South Bay.
Weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.
Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may rise by 1-2 degrees Celsius over the country.
Light to moderate fog may occur at places over the country during late night to early morning.
The sun will set in Dhaka at 5:57pm on Tuesday and rise at 06:28am on Wednesday.