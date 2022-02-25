Earth’s coldest forests are shifting northward with climate change

According to a new study, rising temperatures are causing Earth’s coldest forests shifting northward which is raising concerns about biodiversity. It can risk wildfires and ascend the impacts of climate change on northern communities.

The Boreal forest is a belt of cold-tolerant conifer trees that increase 9,000 miles across northern North America and Eurasia. It accounts for almost a quarter of the Earth’s forest area and is the coldest-though mostly rapidly warming-forest biome.

The study was published in the journal ‘Global Change Biology’.