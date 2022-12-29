Dhaka ranks 2nd worst polluted city

An AQI between 201 and 300 is said to be “very unhealthy”, while a reading of 301 to 400 is considered “hazardous”, posing serious health risks to residents.

Pakistan’s Lahore and China’s Wuhan occupied the first and third spots with an AQI of 309 and 204, respectively.

Meanwhile, an AQI between 101 and 200 is considered “unhealthy”, particularly for sensitive groups.