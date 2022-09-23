Development or environment: The Sophie’s choice for Bangladesh

The West has already reaped the benefits of industrialisation and many so-called first world countries are focusing on renewable energy.

This shift in focus, coupled with their low population density, has allowed them to reduce the carbon emissions, that is, pollutants in the air.

But for a developing country like Bangladesh, the problem is more complex. Bangladesh joined the industrial revolution much later and is yet to reach its full potential. Bangladesh still doesn’t possess the economic affluence to reduce dependency on non-renewable energy nor the technical capability to switch to renewable energy.

For the sake of economic growth, Bangladesh needs to grow more industries. And more industries would inevitably lead to more air pollution, which is not good news for country whose citizens are already living in a virtual ‘gas chamber’.