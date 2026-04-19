Khulna in crisis as water bodies disappear: temperatures up, water level down

Royal Mor, one of the main hubs of Khulna city, is always bustling with activity, surrounded by major educational institutions, residential hotels, hospitals and a children’s park. Behind this busy urban scene lies a lost history—this very area once had several large ponds, bogs, and open green spaces. Elderly residents of the city still vividly remember those bodies of water.

Former treasurer of Khulna University, Mohammad Mazharul Hannan, also vividly recalls many of the city’s ponds. Reflecting on his childhood, he said, “Khulna was full of ponds. We never bathed at home. We would go from one pond to another. Beside Royal Mor, where the United Nations Children’s Park now stands, there used to be a huge pond called Tarer Pukur. We swam there, caught fish, and inter-school swimming competitions were held in that pond.

“There was a large pond beside Singher Math in Sheikhpara area. We used to jump in there after playing in the field. The Golokmoni Park near Dharmasava area was created by filling in a large pond. There were big ponds inside PTI and City Law College. None of those could be preserved,” he added.