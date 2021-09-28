Energypac cleans up river marking 'World Rivers Day'

The PR reads, despite the fact that our country is a riverine land, around 435 rivers in our country are on the death throes. Among these, the lives of almost 50 to 80 rivers are in jeopardy. These rivers are important means of livelihood for innumerable people.
So, ruining rivers mean ruining the livelihood of so many people. Realising this fact, Energypac has taken the initiative to clean up rivers.
Humayun Rashid, managing director of Energypac, said, “If we cannot save our rivers, we will have to face serious consequences. Many of our rivers have already died. In this situation, Energypac as a socially responsible business entity has taken several initiatives so that we could restore the lost charm of our rivers and save the ecosystem.”
Energypac has invested around Tk 70 millions in saving rivers and carrying out river-cleaning works in the area surrounding their G-Gas plant in Dacope, Khulna.