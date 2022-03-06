Environment-friendly youth uses jute sticks to fight plastic straws

The history of the oldest surviving straws used for drinking dates to between about 5,700 and 4,900 years ago. Those tubes were discovered during an 1897 excavation of the Bronze Age Maikop Kurgan in Russia. These were made from silver and gold with elaborate tips and decorative bull figurines and were long thought to be either canopy supports or ceremonial staffs.

Archaeologists now conclude, according to the journal Antiquity, ancient people used these fancy straws for the communal drinking of beer, with filters to remove impurities.

'Drinking tubes' have come a long way since then. Whether long or short, drinking through tubes became a common practice since the third and second millennia BC to the today’s modern era.