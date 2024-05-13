Loss and hope: US park rangers' climate crisis fight

American biologist Laura Brennan describes the coin-sized Karner blue butterfly as "very delicate and graceful" with a "lovely blue" coloring and "just a little speckling of orange."

The species, declared endangered in 1992, used to flourish in Indiana Dunes National Park, where Brennan has worked for two decades.

But the butterfly is now believed to have disappeared entirely from the midwestern US park -- becoming a victim of rising temperatures fueled by human activity, among other stressors.

Brennan and thousands of others in the National Park Service (NPS) are witnessing firsthand the consequences of the climate crisis and struggling to mitigate its impacts.

In picturesque Glacier National Park, near the US-Canada border in Montana, biologist Dawn LaFleur is working to save an at-risk pine species.

"Pretty much everything we do is in light of climate change," she told AFP.

Some battles, like hers, seem winnable. Others are already lost.

In Indiana, the Karner blue butterfly (Plebejus samuelis) is the first known endangered species to have disappeared from an American national park due to global warming.

Though they remain in other places, their loss in the park was "heartbreaking" and "incredibly scary," Brennan told AFP.

It's "terrifying to know how fragile these systems are, and how interconnected everything is, and how little control we have," she said.

