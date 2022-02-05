Everest's highest glacier rapidly losing ice: study

At that rate, South Col was "probably going to disappear within very few decades", lead scientist Paul Mayewski told National Geographic.
"It's quite a remarkable transition," he added. The South Col glacier is around 7,900 metres (26,000 feet) above sea level and a kilometre below the peak of the world's highest mountain.
Other researchers have shown that Himalayan glaciers are melting at an accelerating rate. As the glaciers shrink, hundreds of lakes have formed in the foothills of Himalayan mountains that could burst and unleash floods.
Nepali climber Kami Rita Sherpa, who has climbed Everest a record 25 times since 1994, told AFP Saturday he had witnessed changes on the mountain firsthand.
"We now see rock exposed in areas where there used to be snow before. Not just on Everest, other mountains are also losing their snow and ice. It is worrying," Sherpa told AFP.
Himalayan glaciers are a critical water source for nearly two billion people living around the mountains and river valleys below. They feed 10 of the world's most important river systems and also help supply billions of people with food and energy.
The water-related impacts of climate change are already experienced daily by millions of people worldwide, according to UN climate scientists.