Fast-melting alpine permafrost may contribute to rising global temperatures: Study

Using lake sediment in the Tibetan Plateau, a team of researchers from the University of Arizona were able to show that permafrost at high elevations is more vulnerable than arctic permafrost under projected future climate conditions.

From the ancient sludge of lakebeds in Asia’s Tibetan Plateau, scientists can decipher a vision of Earth’s future. That future, it turns out, will look very similar to the mid-Pliocene warm period -- an epoch 3.3 million to 3 million years ago when the average air temperature at mid-latitudes rarely dropped below freezing.

It was a time when permanent ice was just beginning to cling to the northern polar regions, and mid-latitude alpine permafrost -- or perpetually frozen soil -- was much more limited than today.