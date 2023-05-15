Maritime ports advised to lower signal

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra were advised to lower signal as cyclone Mocha completed landfall on Sunday and squally weather is unlikely over the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal area of Bangladesh, reports news agency UNB.

All fishing boats and trawlers were, however, advised to stay near the coast and proceed with caution until evening, said a bulletin of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Tuesday.