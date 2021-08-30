Flood situation deteriorates in Gaibandha, Jamalpur

The low-lying areas located on the western sides of the river have also been flooded.
Abdus Salam Jakir, chairman of Kamarjani union parishad under Sadar upazila said with the rise of water level in the river, the river erosion has taken serious turn at different points and hundreds of houses went under flood water.
Executive engineer of BWDB Mokhlasur Rahman said as the Brahmaputra was flowing over its danger mark, BWDB staff were kept alert to protect the embankment from any kind of damage.
Gaibandha superintendent of police Muhammad Towhidul Islam said police patrolling by engine driven boats were intensified in the Brahmaputra river to check piracy in the chars.
Talking to the BSS, Gaibandha deputy commissioner Abdul Matin said the district and the upazila administrations are always ready with relief materials and manpower to address the flood situation in the district efficiently.
One the other hand, rising water level in the river Jamuna deteriorated the flood situation in Jamalpur district today.
The flash flood inundated low lying areas in nine unions of three upazilas in the district affecting about 800 families.
The affected unions are Kulkandi, Belgachha, Chinaduli, Sapdhari and Noarpara in Islampur upazila, Chikajani and Chukaibari in Dewanganj and Satpoa and Pinga in Sarishabari upazila.
BWDB sources said during the last 24 hours water level in the river Jamuna rose 3 cm and was flowing 17 cm above the red mark at Bahadurabad ghat point till 3 pm.
District relief and rehabilitation officer Md Nayeb Ali said river erosion devoured 41 houses in Chikajani union of Dewanganj upazila and eight houses in Chinaduli union and six in Belgachha union of Islampur upazila.
13 tonnes of rice and Tk 700,00 were allotted for the flood victims.
Islampur upazila nirbahi officer Golam Morshed said people who lost homes in the river bed will get all assistance.