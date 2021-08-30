Flood situation deteriorates in Gaibandha, Jamalpur

Flood situation in the Brahmaputra river basins of four upazilas in Gaibandha deteriorated further as the water level of the river increased during the last 24 hours ending today’s 9 am due to incessant rainfall and on rush of hilly waters from the upstream.

Officials of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) said the water level of the Brahmaputra river increased by 6cm during the period and the river was flowing 11cm above its danger mark at Fulchharighat point of the district.

As a result, the chars located on the eastern sides of the river basin areas of Sundarganj, Sadar, Fulchhari and Shaghata upazilas became inundated, leaving many char people marooned.