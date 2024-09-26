Key negotiator Norway sees ‘positive signals’ ahead of plastic talks

In the single week that world leaders convened for high-level UN talks in New York, nearly 100,000 water bottles’ worth of microplastics swirled through the city’s air, posing known and still unknown risks to human health.

“We talk a lot about plastic in the marine environment, but it’s all around,” Anne Beathe Tvinnereim, the Norwegian international development minister who is helping lead the charge to seal a global plastics treaty in South Korea later this year, told AFP Wednesday.

The treaty aims to marshal an international response to the plastic trash that is choking the environment, from oceans and rivers to mountains and sea ice, moving up food webs as it is ingested by animals.