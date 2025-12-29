Bitter cold may continue for another 3 to 4 days

In many parts of the country, chilly winds accompanied by dense fog have prevailed, and the sun has not been visible at all. Bitter cold has gripped the entire country, including the capital. Such conditions may persist for another three to four days.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Sunday said that moderate to dense fog may form in some parts of the country on Monday morning. In some areas, the fog may continue until noon. Due to dense fog, air travel, inland water transport, and road communication may be temporarily disrupted.

On 25 December, the Ministry of Shipping issued an emergency notice instructing that all types of water vessels remain suspended during periods of dense fog.