Bitter cold may continue for another 3 to 4 days
In many parts of the country, chilly winds accompanied by dense fog have prevailed, and the sun has not been visible at all. Bitter cold has gripped the entire country, including the capital. Such conditions may persist for another three to four days.
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Sunday said that moderate to dense fog may form in some parts of the country on Monday morning. In some areas, the fog may continue until noon. Due to dense fog, air travel, inland water transport, and road communication may be temporarily disrupted.
On 25 December, the Ministry of Shipping issued an emergency notice instructing that all types of water vessels remain suspended during periods of dense fog.
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has also said that day and night temperatures across the country may remain almost unchanged today. It noted that due to foggy conditions, the sensation of cold may persist in many parts of the country.
Meteorologist Shahnaz Sultana of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department told Prothom Alo over the phone last night that temperatures across the country have dropped significantly over the past few days. The difference between maximum and minimum temperatures has also narrowed. When the gap between maximum and minimum temperatures decreases, the feeling of cold becomes more intense. In many parts of the country, the ground has not warmed up due to the lack of sunshine. If the ground does not heat up, the sensation of cold increases. These factors have mainly contributed to the intensified feeling of cold across the country.
Yesterday, the lowest temperature in the country was recorded at 9.8 degrees Celsius in Nikli, Kishoreganj. The next lowest temperature was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius in Tarash, Sirajganj. In most parts of the country, the minimum temperature yesterday ranged between 11 and 14 degrees Celsius. In Dhaka, the minimum temperature recorded yesterday was 14.3 degrees Celsius.
Meteorologist Shahnaz Sultana said that there is currently no cold wave sweeping across the country. However, conditions feel as cold as they do during a cold wave. This sensation is due to the reduced difference between maximum and minimum temperatures and the lack of sunshine.
Shahnaz Sultana added that the current conditions may persist for another three to four days. Temperatures may rise slightly on 1 and 2 January, and may drop again from 6 to 7 January.
Yesterday, the highest temperature in the country was recorded at 28.6 degrees Celsius in Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar. In most parts of the country, the maximum temperature ranged between 17 and 24 degrees Celsius. In Dhaka, the maximum temperature yesterday was 23 degrees Celsius.
Sufferings in severe cold
Yesterday, the lowest temperature in the country was recorded in Nikli, Kishoreganj. A farmer from Nikli Sadar, Md Imam Hossain, 65, told Prothom Alo that they are facing extreme hardship due to the severe cold.
In Rajshahi, the sun was not visible throughout the day yesterday. Dense fog was accompanied by chilly winds. At Amjader Mor (intersection) area of Rajshahi city, people were seen lighting fires by the roadside to keep warm. Babul Hossain, a day labourer from the Mohanpur area of the city, told Prothom Alo that he cannot sleep properly at night because of the cold. The cold northern winds have worsened his suffering, and work opportunities have decreased. Yesterday, after two days, he managed to find work. The severe cold has made it difficult for him to support his family.
Dense fog and chilly winds have brought normal life in Rangpur, a northern district, to a standstill. Working-class labourers have been the worst affected by the biting cold. A visit yesterday morning to areas such as Jahaj Company, Shapla Chattar, Park Mor, and Medical Mor in Rangpur city revealed fewer people on the roads. Rickshaw puller Hasan Ali said, “I am exhausted by the cold. I have come out on the streets in this cold out of sheer necessity. There are hardly any people on the roads. The once-bustling city feels deserted.”
As the severity of winter increases, the number of people suffering from cold-related illnesses is also rising. Patients with fever, colds, coughs, and breathing difficulties are crowding hospitals every day. At Rangpur Medical College Hospital’s pediatric wards 9 and 10, it was observed that four children were receiving treatment on a single bed beyond the ward’s capacity. Most of them are suffering from cold-related illnesses such as diarrhea, pneumonia, and respiratory problems.
In Naogaon as well, the sun was not visible throughout the day yesterday due to heavy fog. Dew fell like rain. Because of dense fog, vehicles were seen traveling with their headlights on for most of the day.