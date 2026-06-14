Why does the heat persist even though its rains every day?

Zahur Hossain wiped the sweat from his brow as he stood at the Farmgate metro station waiting for his train to Motijheel. Despite the short distance from his home, he took a rickshaw to get there. Even that short journey left him drenched in sweat.

"The moment I step outside, I start sweating. It''s raining, but there''s no sign of the heat letting up," he said.

Many people in Dhaka share Zahur''s experience. But it is not only those out on the streets who are suffering. People staying indoors, whether cooking, doing household chores or carrying out other daily activities, are also struggling with the oppressive heat.