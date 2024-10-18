Hemanta has come again to this Bengal

Hemanta or late autumn, has returned to Bengal. Today marks the first day of Kartik. Hemanta, which spans the months of Kartik and Agrahayan, is the fourth season in the Bengali calendar. Following this, winter will come, heralded by the falling leaves.

The signs of Hemanta's arrival have been noticeable for a few days. Dewdrops sprinkle the green rice leaves, the days are getting shorter, and the sun sets against a backdrop of fog. With the onset of evening, a chill can be felt. Although today is officially the first day of Hemanta according to the calendar, it can be said that the season has already made its presence felt. And there is indeed an affinity between the last days of autumn and the first days of Hemanta.

In the northern regions of the country, it seems the winter has already begun. Since evening, the sky has been cloudy, and light fog has been falling throughout the night until about eight in the morning. The temperature has dropped to around 23-24 degrees Celsius. Amid this, labourers are rushing to find work. Vehicles on the roads and highways are using headlights to navigate through the thick fog.