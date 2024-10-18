Hemanta has come again to this Bengal
Hemanta or late autumn, has returned to Bengal. Today marks the first day of Kartik. Hemanta, which spans the months of Kartik and Agrahayan, is the fourth season in the Bengali calendar. Following this, winter will come, heralded by the falling leaves.
The signs of Hemanta's arrival have been noticeable for a few days. Dewdrops sprinkle the green rice leaves, the days are getting shorter, and the sun sets against a backdrop of fog. With the onset of evening, a chill can be felt. Although today is officially the first day of Hemanta according to the calendar, it can be said that the season has already made its presence felt. And there is indeed an affinity between the last days of autumn and the first days of Hemanta.
In the northern regions of the country, it seems the winter has already begun. Since evening, the sky has been cloudy, and light fog has been falling throughout the night until about eight in the morning. The temperature has dropped to around 23-24 degrees Celsius. Amid this, labourers are rushing to find work. Vehicles on the roads and highways are using headlights to navigate through the thick fog.
Once Kartik, the first month of Hemanta, often brought news of scarcity to the rural areas of Bengal. This is why the term "Monga" emerged. The harvest of the Aman rice crop generally begins at the end of Kartik and continues throughout Agrahayan. During this month, there is often a shortage of vegetables.
This year, the shortfall is more acute due to excessive rains and devastating floods from upstream, which have destroyed crops. Almost all types of vegetables in the market are at exorbitant prices. Recently, the government has decided to sell some vegetables in the open market at affordable prices.
Agrahayan is the season for harvesting crops, primarily Aman rice crop. The joy of farmers cutting Aman rice is vividly expressed in the poem "Koto Gaan" by Rabindranath Tagore, where he writes, "Filling the folds of the earth with abundant golden rice, the celestial courtyard is now full of your gifts."
After harvesting the rice, carrying it home on their heads, threshing, boiling through the night, drying it in the sun, and finally storing it in granaries—all this is no small task, yet there is joy in the harvest.
Days have changed a bit. Technology has been introduced in agriculture. Rice is being harvested mechanically, and subsequent processes are also being completed using machines. However, there is a big shortage of labourers for harvesting rice, even with wages of Tk 800-900 a day, workers are hard to find. Once, a young labourer was returning home to Patgram in Lalmonirhat after harvesting rice in the lowlands. When a reporter asked him how much money he earned this time, he replied, "I went as a poor man on the roof of the bus and returned as a wealthy man sitting inside."
In essence, Hemanta is a romantic season. With clear sky, cool breezes, and fields of golden crops. One can also find fish like koi, shing, magur, shoal, and taki in the receding waters of the canals and werlands. However, due to high prices, these fishes are out of the reach for the common people.
This month is also a time for travel. Many people venture out for two or three days during this mid-October period before school exams begin in December. Many have done so this year as well. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, travel to the hill regions is currently restricted. Thus, places like Sylhet, known for its tea, and coastal areas like Kuakata and Cox's Bazar are becoming the main destinations. We hope that the restrictions will be lifted starting in November.
Many residents of the capital may not know that in rural areas, Hemanta still arrives in its familiar form. In the beginning of Agrahayan, the date juice collector climbs the date palm trees to tie jars and collect the cool juice immediately after dawn. In some homes, the sound of the traditional mortar and pestle can still be heard. The preparations for making pitha (rice cakes) and payesh (rice pudding) with the new harvest continue until the months of Poush and Magh. Additionally, there are festivals like Bhai Fota, Kartik Purnima, and Diwali.
During Hemanta, thousands of migratory birds come from distant lands to our region. Some make their homes here, while others return after winter across oceans and rivers to their birthplace. These migratory birds are guests of our Hemanta and winter, bringing gifts of love with them.
May Hemanta be as peaceful as nature in our region. May Bangladesh rise with the warmth of the Hemanta sun.
*This article, originally published in Prothom Alo print and online editions, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam