Plastic waste over a decade old on the banks of Buringanga

Plastic is being found just by digging into the soil on the banks of Buriganga. Plastic os showing up even seven feet under the ground.

These plastics from the banks later sink to the river bed. It has been found that some of these plastics are even older than a decade. And these remained almost the same, unaltered.

Such images surfaced in an on-going study about the presence of plastic in the soil on Buriganga banks. The research is being done by Stamford University’s Centre for Atmospheric Pollution Studies (CAPS).

There is much discussion on plastic accumulated on the river beds as well floating on the rivers Buriganga, Balu, Turag, Dhaleshwari and Shitalakhya, the five rivers surrounding Dhaka.

The results of the study on the presence of plastic deep inside the soil of Buriganga banks have raised concerns among experts.