National consultation advances nature-based solutions for resilient coastal Bangladesh

“So I found that everybody is interested,” he continued, “but we must coordinate in how to fix it. That is the most important part of this. A lot of NGOs are working or INGOs are working in that area, but if you are working collectively, only then it will be very effective for the community.”

Runa Khan, founder of Friendship said, “The finance ministry, the planning ministry, the disaster ministry, the fishing ministry, fisheries, the agro, local government, everybody together, all the key agencies, all aligning together in a policy, planning, finance, implementation and monitoring framework under one shared framework. And yes, it must have a clear lead institution, clear responsibility to who is going to do what amongst the institutions.

Organisations like us, the private sector, civil society, the UN, international partners are only there to help and strengthen what the government decisions are. And here we call for a move beyond fragmented projects towards a coordinated landscape action with courage, with hope, and with a dream for Bangladesh. And we will have resultant action by the people, for the people, environment, for the environment, for the biodiversity, or life of our country protected by a coastal belt which saves our lives.