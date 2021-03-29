Galapagos airport staff find 185 tortoises in suitcase

Staff at an airport on the Galapagos Islands found 185 tortoises in a suitcase that was heading for Ecuador's mainland, environment authorities said on Sunday.

The discovery was made "during a routine inspection," the environment ministry said on Twitter, adding that police are investigating.

Trafficking fauna off the Galapagos Islands is a crime punishable by between one and three years in prison.

The islands are a protected wildlife area and home to unique species of flora and fauna. They lie 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) west of Ecuador.