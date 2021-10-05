Global citizens' assembly debates climate solutions ahead of COP26 summit

"The upcoming COP26 is one of the most important meetings in my lifetime and in your lifetime," said Bob Watson, a leading environmental scientist who chairs one of the two governing committees of the new global citizens' assembly.

Watson, also a former chair of the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, said the bottom-up initiative would help ensure policymakers are tuned into ordinary people's perspectives.

"Your voices represent the people of the world, and it is vital that governments and the business community hear your concerns - they need to listen to you," he told the online launch of the global assembly.

"They need to hear that we need a more equitable world, and that nobody is left behind. The time for action - not talking - is now," he added.

The assembly's 100 members are being chosen by lottery from around the world and will reflect the global demographic make-up, with 60pc of participants from Asia and 17pc from Africa.