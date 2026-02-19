Antarctic drilling peers deep into ice shelf's past

Scientists say they have drilled deeper than ever beneath the West Antarctic Ice Sheet, peering back millions of years to reveal signs it was once, at least in part, open ocean.

The vast expanse is estimated to hold enough ice to raise global sea levels by four to five metres (13 to 16 feet), said the international team of 29 researchers.

By drilling through the ice and the sediment below, they retrieved samples showing what it was like up to 23 million years ago.

The hope is that by studying how it melted in Earth's past, they can determine the factors that drove its retreat, including the ocean temperature at the time.

This may help determine how fast the ice sheet will melt in the future in Earth's warming climate.

"Satellite observations over recent decades show the ice sheet is losing mass at an accelerating rate, but there is uncertainty around the temperature increase that could trigger rapid loss of ice," they said in a report released Wednesday of their initial observations.