Greece wildfires 'slowly coming under control': Mayor

"I think we can say that the fire fronts are slowly coming under control," Yiannis Kontzias, mayor of the Evia town of Istiaia that has been under threat for days, told state TV ERT.

"Yesterday, we saw the light of the sun for the first time in days," he said, referring to giant smoke clouds that have choked residents and obstructed water drops by fire-fighting aircraft.

The situation was more precarious in the mountainous Peloponnese region of Gortynia, home to thick forests and deep ravines.