Bangladesh needs US$ 373 b in climate actions: Shahab Uddin

Bangladesh requires US$ 373 billion to implement its National Adaptation Plan (NAP) in the next 27 years, with US$ 8.5 billion per year as new and additional finance, said Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md. Shahab Uddin on Monday.

“For the full implementation of the (Nationally determined contributions) NDC targets of Bangladesh, it needs US$ 143 billion from international support ... we need to ensure easy and quick access to climate finance as well,” he told the first Copenhagen Climate Ministerial Meeting, held at Eigtveds Pakhus in Copenhagen, Denmark, according to a message received.