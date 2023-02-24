Global wildlife contaminated by 'forever chemicals'

From pandas to sea lions to tigers, hundreds of wildlife species across the globe are contaminated by potentially harmful ‘forever chemicals’, according to a review of hundreds of peer-reviewed studies.

Over 300 wildlife species showed traces of the nearly indestructible synthetic chemicals, according to a report from the Environmental Working Group's (EWG) PFAS Project Lab.

The mapping of over 125 peer-reviewed scientific studies is the first global scoping of the problem in wildlife, the authors said.

An in-depth investigation in Europe, where more data is available than in other parts of the world, on Thursday revealed so-called perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in 17,000 sites across the continent.

More than 2,000 are classified as hazardous to human health.