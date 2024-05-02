Lightning strikes kill 7 in 4 dists

At least seven were killed and nine others injured by lightning strikes in Rangamati, Sylhet, Khagrachhari and Cox’s Bazar districts on Thursday.

In Rangamati, three people were killed and seven others injured when thunderbolts struck them in separate places in the morning.

The deceased were identified as Najir Ahmed, 50, a resident of Sylheti Para in Rangamati district town, Baharjan Begum, 55, wife of Lal Mia of Baghaichari upazila and Tripura Grihini, 37 of Sajek.

Dr Shawkat Akbar Khan, resident medical officer of Rangamati General Hospital, said Najir Ahmed died on the spot when a thunder bolt struck him while he was catching fish at Kaptai Lake in the morning.