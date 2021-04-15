Health systems urged to develop green cure for fast-rising emissions

Hospitals and other healthcare facilities worldwide can prepare better for both climate change and future pandemics by adopting green technology and cutting planet-heating emissions from their operations and supply chains, health experts said on 14 April.

A new roadmap setting out ways for the health sector to reach net-zero emissions said healthcare has a "substantial" climate footprint, accounting for 4.4 per cent of global emissions, mostly due to the use of fossil fuels for energy and products.

Without action to shrink those emissions, they would more than triple by 2050, equalling the annual emissions from 770 coal-fired power plants, said the report from nonprofit network Health Care Without Harm (HCWH) and engineering firm Arup.

Co-author Josh Karliner of HCWH said the world was already experiencing twin climate and health emergencies, such as respiratory illness from fossil fuel pollution and injuries and smoke inhalation caused by wildfires.

"Health care bears the brunt of these two crises while also, ironically, contributing to them through its own emissions," he said in a statement. "It’s imperative for health leaders to lead by example and act now to reach zero emissions by 2050."