A mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over Dhaka and parts of Rajshahi and Khulna divisions and the regions of Rangpur, Dinajpur, Nilphamari and Patuakhali and it may continue, said a bulletin released by the BMD.

However, rain or thundershowers with intense lightning flashes accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Sylhet division, the bulletin added.

Day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country, it said.