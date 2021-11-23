Himalayan griffons rescued, rehabilitated and released

From 2014, the Bangladesh forest department and the non-government IUCN (International Union for the Conservation of Nature) have been working with the Himalayan griffons. I am involved closely with this work. Basically the vultures that have fallen to the ground or have been caught by the people, are rescued and cared for.

A Vulture Rescue Centre has been set up at Singra in Dinajpur. Till last year, 114 vultures were rescued. The birds are rehabilitated at the centre, rehabilitated and released into the wild once they recover. This is a rare initiative for the conservation of vultures in the subcontinent.

There are all sorts of interesting stories about common people finding a vulture. Some demand Tk 100,000 in exchange for a captured vulture. Once I was even waylaid by some dangerous robbers when I was returning to the centre with a vulture. Last year a grocer closed his grocery shop and went into hiding when he caught a vulture, imagining he would now become impossibly wealthy. Then some people in Rangpur who found a vulture, thought this was a game bird, cooked it and ate it. Despite all this, we continue in our efforts to save the vultures. We explain and convince the people to bring the ailing vultures to the rescue centres.