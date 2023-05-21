UN secretary-general message on Int. day of biological diversity

On the International Day for biological diversity, we reflect on our relationship with humanity's life-support system. From the air we breathe and the food we eat, to the energy that fuels us and the medicines that heal us, our lives are wholly dependent on healthy ecosystems, said a press release.

Yet our actions are devastating every corner of the planet. One million species are at risk of extinction -- the result of habitat degradation, skyrocketing pollution, and the worsening climate crisis.

We must end this war on nature. Last year's agreement on the Kunming-Montreal global biodiversity framework marked an important step – but now is the time to move from agreement to action.