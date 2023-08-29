7.1-magnitude quake, aftershocks rattle Bali residents

A strong, deep 7.1-magnitude earthquake and several aftershocks rattled Bali and other Indonesian islands on Tuesday, the USGS reported, sending panicked tourists into the streets but causing no major damage.

The quake struck at a depth of around 515 kilometres off the northeastern coast of Bali at around 3:55 am local time (1955 GMT Monday), according to the US Geological Survey.

The tremors were felt across Bali, and also in the nearby islands of Lombok and Sumbawa.