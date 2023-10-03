Nepal hit by two earthquakes, injuring 11 and triggering landslide

They were felt were as far away as the Indian capital of New Delhi, where people rushed out of houses and office blocks. There were no immediate reports of damage.

Police official Bharat Bahadur Shah said 11 people - seven women and four men - were injured and were being treated in hospital. One woman was missing after being hit by another landslip triggered by the quake, he said.

One of the injured people was hit by a falling object, said Narayan Pandey, the top district official. Some homes in Chainpur, a town in the district, collapsed.