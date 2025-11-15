Where will Mahesh escape?

The climate conference has begun at the Hangar Convention and Fair Center of the Amazon and the Waldemar Henrique Theater located in the City Park of Belém, Brazil. I am staying at a house called Barbosa in the city, along with representatives from twenty-four countries. It takes more than an hour by bus to reach the conference venue.

On the third day of the conference, 12 November, I met German Qaghay Sedoyeka from Tanzania on the bus. He is a representative of the pastoralist Datooga community. German asked about Bangladesh.

I told him about the vast pasturelands of Sirajganj and Pabna in South Asia—the Bathan grazing grounds. Hearing about the 1,600-acre Bathans (according to local estimates) that developed in the Jamuna Basin—about the death of the Gohala and Dhalai rivers, water scarcity, heatwaves, and the annual floods that submerge the Bathans—German placed his hand on the bus window and stared outside for a while. I told him that all the Bathan cows have names—after heroes and heroines from Bangla films. The cows understand the language of the herders, and the herders understand the cows.

German said that the Datooga indigenous people also understand the language of cows and sheep. This nomadic community, divided into ten clans, roams year-round with their herds. As a few elderly men were walking dogs by the roadside, the bus braked sharply, jolting us. German continued, saying that the Datooga can no longer live as pastoralists as before. Many young people are migrating to unfamiliar cities in search of work.

Day by day, “Roftai Manang” is increasing—it means drought and untimely rainfall.

Because of this, the Arusha region is facing “Gweyda,” meaning severe drought.

Every day, men, women, and children of the community walk about 15 kilometers to fetch water—it takes them six to seven hours. German said that they cannot keep the cows without giving them water as they are like family.

The bus arrived, and we got off. At the entrance to the conference venue, as always, vegan activists were silently protesting against animal-based food. Their banners read: “Multinational meat production is responsible for climate change. Animals are our friends, not food.”

While passing through the security check, German said that there is no discussion about cows or sheep in the climate conference, as if they are outside the crisis. But animals and our lives are intertwined. Some people’s livelihoods depend on livestock, while others stand against corporate animal-based food with logic and evidence.

I wondered—will the countless complex questions and debates from around the world ever find equal space on the climate stage?

