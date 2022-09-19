Maritime ports asked to hoist local cautionary signal 3.

The Low pressure area formed over Nowethwest Bay and adjoining area is likely to intensify, said the weather department in a bulletin.
Under its influence a squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining areas of the country, said the weather department.
All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.
They were also advised not to venture into the deep sea during the period.