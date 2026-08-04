Dhaka wakes to rain as more showers forecast later today

Dhaka recorded 27 millimetres of rainfall during the 24-hour period, starting from 6:00 am on Monday, the met office said.

Meteorologist Md Omar Faruk told Prothom Alo on Tuesday morning that rainfall in the capital had already begun to ease from around 8:00 am.

“There may now be a temporary lull, meaning the likelihood of heavy rain is low for the time being. However, rain may return around midday before easing again between 4:00 pm and 5:00 pm,” he said.

The divisions expected to receive relatively heavier rainfall today are Rangpur, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Barishal.