Dhaka wakes to rain as more showers forecast later today
Tuesday morning began with rain across the capital, with light showers continuing in several areas as of 8:30 am, when this report was filed. Skies remained overcast.
According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), rainfall is expected to ease until around midday before resuming later in the afternoon. The rain is likely to subside again towards late afternoon. Four divisions are expected to receive comparatively heavier rainfall today.
Dhaka recorded 27 millimetres of rainfall during the 24-hour period, starting from 6:00 am on Monday, the met office said.
Meteorologist Md Omar Faruk told Prothom Alo on Tuesday morning that rainfall in the capital had already begun to ease from around 8:00 am.
“There may now be a temporary lull, meaning the likelihood of heavy rain is low for the time being. However, rain may return around midday before easing again between 4:00 pm and 5:00 pm,” he said.
The divisions expected to receive relatively heavier rainfall today are Rangpur, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Barishal.
Omar Faruk added that some parts of Dhaka division could also experience rainfall, although precipitation is likely to be lighter across the rest of the division.
The country’s highest rainfall on Monday was recorded at Kutubdia in Cox’s Bazar, where 113 millimetres of rain fell. Most parts of the country experienced rainfall during the day.
Other notable totals included 90 millimetres in Noakhali, 79 millimetres each in Badalgachhi of Naogaon and Dimla of Nilphamari, and 64 millimetres in Feni.
Last month, the country received more than 35 millimetres of rainfall above the seasonal average. Intensified monsoon activity, coupled with a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, triggered widespread rainfall across the country, including the capital, at the beginning of the month. The heavy downpours led to flooding in at least nine districts.