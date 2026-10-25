Deep depression over Bay of Bengal, may develop into cyclone tomorrow
The deep depression formed over the Bay of Bengal may turn into a cyclone by tomorrow, Monday.
Subsequently, it could evolve into a very severe cyclonic storm and is expected to cross the coast of Andhra Pradesh state in India by next Wednesday.
This information was reported in a special bulletin from the Meteorological Department on Sunday afternoon.
The bulletin states that the low-pressure area over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression.
At noon today, it was located 810 kilometers south of Chittagong seaport, 730 kilometers south of Cox's Bazar, 840 kilometers south of Mongla, and 780 kilometers south of Payra seaport.
According to the Meteorological Department's forecast, the deep depression may intensify further as it moves southwestward. It is likely to change course to the west-northwest direction later.
Within the 48 kilometers of the deep depression's centre, the maximum sustained wind speed is 50 kilometers per hour. It is increasing to 60 kilometers per hour in gusts or squalls. The sea is rough near the centre of the depression.
In this situation, Chittagong, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, and Payra seaports have been advised to hoist distant warning signal number 1.
Fishing boats and trawlers in the north Bay of Bengal are advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.
Meteorologist AKM Nazmul Islam from the Meteorological Department told Prothom Alo on Sunday evening that the cyclone might cross the coast of Andhra Pradesh state, India, on Wednesday.
Due to its influence, rain may begin in several parts of the country on Tuesday. Rain is expected to spread over a larger part of the country over the following two days.