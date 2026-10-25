Deep depression over Bay of Bengal, may develop into cyclone tomorrow

The deep depression formed over the Bay of Bengal may turn into a cyclone by tomorrow, Monday.

Subsequently, it could evolve into a very severe cyclonic storm and is expected to cross the coast of Andhra Pradesh state in India by next Wednesday.

This information was reported in a special bulletin from the Meteorological Department on Sunday afternoon.

The bulletin states that the low-pressure area over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression.