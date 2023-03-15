Rain, nor'wester likely in parts of country Thursday

Rain hit parts of the country including Dhaka on Wednesday after mild hot weather in various places over the past two days.
According to the BMD, highest rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Wednesday was recorded 22 millimetres (mm) in Sylhet while lowest two millilitres in Dhaka.
BMD in its daily weather forecast said rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions.
Day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country, said the Met Office for the next 24 hours, ending on 6:00pm on Thursday.
Trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal and adjoining area and seasonal low lies over South Bay. The rate of humidity in the air of the capital was 58 per cent on Wednesday.
Country's maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded 35.3 degrees Celsius at Rangamati and minimum temperature was 16.0 degrees Celsius at Tetulia.
The sun rises at 6:07pm and sets at 6:08pm at Dhaka on Thursday.