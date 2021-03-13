Illegal fish enclosures in Meghna river

The water of the rivers surrounding Dhaka has been contaminated for a decade because of industries and waste. These rivers barely have any fish. But water of the Meghna river stretching from Munshiganj’s Gajaria to Bishnadi ferry jetty area of Narayangaj’s Araihazar upazila via Narayangaj’s Sonargaon upazila is very clean.
Several local factories have started dumping waste in the Meghna river, but fishermen still find various species of local fish along the 25km area stretching from Gajaria to Bishnadi. But a syndicate of influential people has grabbed this 25km stretch of the river over the past few by building fences with branches, bamboos and net to form fish enclosures.
This syndicate consists of the leaders of Awami League as well as the local leaders of BNP. They prevent other fishermen from catching fish. Locals alleged fish sanctuaries are being destroyed and the fish populations continues to decline due to catching various species of fishes including their fries.
Locals said various local species of fishes including koi, shing, magur, puti, rui, katla, shol, kachki, boal, tengra, bele, pabda, and mola are found in this part of Meghna river. These fish are sold at Baidyerbazar fisheries jetty at the early hours every morning. People come to Baidyerbazar fisheries jetty from Dhaka and Naryanganj every day to taste the fish of Meghna.
Visiting this part of Meghna, several hundreds of fish enclosures were seen on the river. The highest number of enclosures has been built in Nunertek area, known as a fish sanctuary.
Locals said a gang has been setting up these enclosures for about three years under the patronage of several leaders of the ruling party. Fisherman Ali Ahmad from Nunerthek said hundreds of fishermen have become jobless as the syndicate of political leaders has built enclosures in the river. They can’t fish in the river due to enclosures. Fishermen are beaten up if they cast their nets near the enclosures.
Chairman of Baidyerbazar union parishad Abdur Rouf said fishing continues right under the administration’s nose defying the fisheries act but the administration isn’t taking any action. No preventive measure has been taken, though the administration has been informed several times, he added.
Several residents of Sat Bhaiapara talked about situation of the river. One of them, Ali Hossain, said an enclosure is available for Tk 1-1.5 million (Tk 10-15 lakh). Leaders receive half of the profit and those who build the enclosure share the rest of it. The syndicate members are taking away several millions of taka in the months of Kartik, Poush and Magh of the Bangla calendar every year.
Hossain Mia from Nunertek village built four enclosures in the river. He said, “I have built four enclosures in the river. Whatever my earning will be, I have to give a portion of it to some people. Besides, fishes are sent to the government officials as gifts.” He said they catch fish by building enclosure every year. Whether the fish act is being violated, he has no idea.
According to the locals, the syndicate of the illegal fishing consists of Bardi union Awami League men Mujibar Rahman, Moktar Hossain, Abul Hossain, Hossain Mia, Golzar Hossain, Abdul Karim and several others. All of the syndicate members are union level leaders of Awami League. Since there has been no committee for long, they hold no position.
Prothom Alo talked to the leaders of the syndicate-- Mujibur Rahman, Hossain Mia and Golzar Hossain. Mujibur Rahman said, “Fish won’t be found unless they are caught in this way. What’s wrong with that? BNP leaders had also built enclosures during their tenure. Many leaders and activists of BNP are with us now.”
Chairman of Bardi union parishad and president of Awami League’s union unit, Zahirul Islam, also said that BNP leaders and activists are with the syndicate that set up enclosures. General secretary of BNP’s upazila unit and former upazila chairman Azharul Mannan said, “There are allegations that our leaders and activists doing this business in collusion with the ruling party (leaders and activists).”
No significant administrative initiative has been taken albeit fishing has been going on by building enclosures for many years. Upazila nirbahi officer of Sonargaon, Atikul Islam said he conducted several drives after his posting there recently. He also ordered the upazila fisheries officer to continue the drive.
Senior upazila fisheries officer Jesmin Akter said the people who are cultivating fishing in enclosures have been served notice. Drives are not being conducted due to lack of funds. “Catching fish in such way really damages the fish sanctuary. Fish fry and biodiversity are being destroyed,” she added.
