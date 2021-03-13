Illegal fish enclosures in Meghna river

The water of the rivers surrounding Dhaka has been contaminated for a decade because of industries and waste. These rivers barely have any fish. But water of the Meghna river stretching from Munshiganj’s Gajaria to Bishnadi ferry jetty area of Narayangaj’s Araihazar upazila via Narayangaj’s Sonargaon upazila is very clean.

Several local factories have started dumping waste in the Meghna river, but fishermen still find various species of local fish along the 25km area stretching from Gajaria to Bishnadi. But a syndicate of influential people has grabbed this 25km stretch of the river over the past few by building fences with branches, bamboos and net to form fish enclosures.

This syndicate consists of the leaders of Awami League as well as the local leaders of BNP. They prevent other fishermen from catching fish. Locals alleged fish sanctuaries are being destroyed and the fish populations continues to decline due to catching various species of fishes including their fries.