Increased heat, drought restrict growth of tropical trees: Study

A new study has found that tropical trees growth is reduced in years when the dry season is drier and warmer than normal.

The study was published in the journal, ‘Nature Geoscience’.

For a long time, scientists assumed that tree rings were absent in tropical trees because of a lack of temperature and rain fluctuations in the trees’ environment. But in recent decades, the formation of growth rings has been proven for hundreds of tropical tree species, which are sensitive to drought and usually experience at least a month or two of slightly reduced rainfall every year.