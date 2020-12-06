Insect invaders threaten Rome’s iconic pines

Rome’s majestic umbrella pines are as much part of the landscape as the ruins and cobbled streets, but they are under threat from a tiny insect invader—the pine tortoise scale.

“If we do nothing, the pines of Rome will be destroyed by the thousands,” warned agronomist Franco Milito, who estimates there are around 60,000 such trees in the city’s public areas and another 30,000 on private land.

“And they are really the trees of Rome, which shape the views. We must look after them.”

The insects, originally from North America, can kill trees already weakened by the urban environment within just two or three years, experts told AFP.

“It’s very serious,” said Patrizio Zucca, head of the association of agronomists in Rome. “Urgent action is needed.”