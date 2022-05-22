Insects and small fish play vital role in biodiversity

The insect is only half-an-inch long. Although tiny in size, it is highly important. This insect is mainly known as the primary producer of honey and wax. But the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) says these play a key role in pollinating 70 per cent of the plants in the world, including in Bangladesh. This the the bee.

Along with bees, a lot of other tiny insects and creatures play an enormous part in the production of human food. Yet in order to increase food production in the country, pesticides are being used and these kill the insects, starting from microscopic bacteria that protects soil health to bees and other insects . It is feared that if these tiny animals decrease, this will result in the world’s food production going down by 35 per cent.