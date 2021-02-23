Israel scrambles to clean beaches after massive tar pollution

A massive cleanup operation has been launched involving thousands of volunteers and soldiers on loan from the army.

At the Gador nature reserve between Haifa and Tel Aviv, Nature and Parks Authority ranger Gil Haviv lifted tar debris from the sand, placing them in a garbage bag.

"It's a huge disaster, words can't describe it," he said.

His colleague, ranger Noam Matsri said they must rush to pick up as much of the tar as possible before the weather helped it diffuse into the sand.

"As long as it's cold, it's okay, when it's going to be warm, it's going to stick, it's going to liquify," he said.

Open-water swimmer Melody Cohen said the it was "very depressing, very upsetting to see this type of damage done to our environment".

"What we've seen is only what's on the shores, we still don't know what's going on under the water," she added.

- 'Look to the future' -

On a tour of a beach at the southern city of Ashdod, prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the government would allocate funds on Monday to support the cleanup.

Visiting the beach alongside Netanyahu, environmental protection minister Gila Gamliel said cleaning the beaches would cost "tens of millions of shekels" (millions of dollars).

She also noted that Israel planned to sue those responsible -- once they are identified.

"We need to look to the future. This event and similar ones around the world show us how crucial it is to wean ourselves from these polluting fuels, and shift to renewable energy," Gamliel said in remarks relayed by Netanyahu's office.